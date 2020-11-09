Myles Garrett practiced on Monday

Browns running back Nick Chubb practiced for the first time in over a month on Monday after the Browns designated him to return from injured reserve.

Chubb has been recovering from a knee injury and defensive end Myles Garrett was dealing with one before Cleveland went on its bye week. Garrett had an MRI after the team lost to the Raiders in Week 8 that showed no structural damage and it appears all else is well.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Garrett took part in Monday’s practice as the team returned from the bye. Garrett has also been dealing with ankle and wrist issues, so the time off came at a good time for the AFC’s sack leader.

Right guard Wyatt Teller was also back on the field. Teller has missed three games with a calf injury.

