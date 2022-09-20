Myles Garrett out of practice with neck injury

The Browns’ injuries are adding up.

Shortly after tight end Jesse James and defensive end Chase Winovich were placed on injured reserve, today’s practice report came out and revealed that defensive end Myles Garrett is sitting out with a neck injury.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said only “we’ll see” when asked if Garrett will be able to play Thursday night against the Steelers.

Jadeveon Clowney has already been ruled out for Thursday with an ankle injury, so the Browns are less than 100 percent at defensive end even if Garrett can go. But if Garrett is out, it’s a huge blow to the defense.

Browns guard Joel Bitonio also missed practice with a biceps injury.

