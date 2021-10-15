Myles Garrett pays Bears' Justin Fields a Halloween tribute

Garrett decorates yard with Bears' Fields tombstone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got into the Halloween spirit as he decorated his yard with quarterback gravestones. Among them included Chicago Bears' Justin Fields.

Myles Garrett really decorated his front yard with QB gravestones for Halloween ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HBCj4Sd4ru — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 14, 2021

The Bears traveled to Cleveland earlier in the season to take on the Browns and fell 26-6. Garrett recorded a franchise record 4.5 sacks in that game with the Bears managing only 47 yards of total offense including just one net yard passing. It was an all-around poor display from the Bears, in particularly the offensive line.

Garrett spoke after the game and admitted the Browns' defense was surprised at the way Fields was used.

"It kind of came to us easily after the second possession and [we] kind of figured out what they were going to do and how we were going to adjust to that," Garrett said.

With October halfway through and Halloween on the horizon, Garrett decided to get in on some light-hearted Halloween fun.

The gravestones represent all the quarterbacks he's sacked and terrorized this season. Some of the other quarterbacks on display include the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, New England Patriots' Mac Jones and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

If it is any consolation to Fields, he is not alone and in good company.

Garrett was asked about his quarterback gravestones.

"Backstory of the cemetery? I'm kind of a troll, a little bit, and people in my house like to have fun." Garrett said.

Myles Garrett on his QB cemetery: “I’m kind of a troll…” #Browns pic.twitter.com/zXTf8qgX34 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 15, 2021

Story continues

The Browns have three games before Oct. 31 including one on Halloween against the Steelers. Garrett could be adding one or two more gravestones before all is said and done.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!