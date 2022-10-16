Myles Garrett passes Clay Matthews for official Cleveland Browns sack lead

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett passed Clay Matthews on the Cleveland Browns' official sack list during Sunday afternoon's game against the New England Patriots.

Garrett's first-quarter strip sack of Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe gave him 62.5 for his career, a half-sack more than the mark held by Matthews, who played in Cleveland from 1978-93.

Sacks did not become an official stat until 1982. The unofficial sack leader is Bill Glass with 77.5 from 1962-68, and Matthews' unofficial total rises to 75 if his first four seasons from 1978-81 are included.

Garrett came off the right edge of the Patriots offensive line and knocked the ball out of Zappe's hand. The ball went forward six yards and was recovered by safety John Johnson III at the Patriots' 38 with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

Garrett set the Browns' single-season sack mark with 16 last season. He came into the season with 58.5 sacks for his career, and added two during the opener against the Carolina Panthers, plus one against the New York Jets in Week 2.

Garrett missed the Week 4 game at Atlanta while recovering from injuries sustained in a one-car accident on Sept. 26.

The Browns All-Pro was held without a sack in a Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Myles Garrett breaks Browns' all-time record for sacks