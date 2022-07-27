Myles Garrett “not really” thinking about sacking Baker Mayfield in Week One

After trading Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, the Browns will likely see him behind center for the season opener on Sept. 11 when the two teams play each other.

It wasn’t that long ago that Mayfield and Myles Garrett leaped in celebration of beating the Steelers in the wild card round of the 2020 playoffs. Now, the All-Pro defensive end will be charged with bringing Mayfield down — something he could never do in practice.

But that doesn’t mean it’s already on Garrett’s mind as the Browns begin training camp.

When Garrett was asked on Wednesday if he’s thought about sacking Mayfield, he said, “Not really.”

“I know some of my friends were. But they can make their jokes, they have fun with it,” Garrett said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “But I have a lot of time with Jacoby and all these other quarterbacks I’ve seen before, Dobbs. So, being able to work against them, work against Jed, and just try to improve on my technique, my fundamentals, and drive those points home with some of the younger guys, that’s all I’m really focused on. Week One and all that, that’s yet to come. We’ve still got preseason games and other things we’ve got to worry about.”

Garrett was an All-Pro for the second consecutive season in 2021, recording 16.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits.

