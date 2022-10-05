Myles Garrett not on injury report, back to practice as Chargers approach

Myles Garrett has returned to practice for the Cleveland Browns as they get ready for the Los Angeles Chargers. In fact, his name is no longer even on the injury list. This is a huge step towards playing after he missed the game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a car accident just over a week ago.

Should he be able to play, Garrett will get his second rookie offensive tackle in sixth rounder Jamaree Salyer. He gave Ikem Ekwonu a swift “welcome to the league” moment in Cleveland’s Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers, and will be looking to do the same against Salyer should he be fully healthy.

#Browns Myles Garrett not on the pre-practice injury report and is expected to practice, but DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is still not expected to practice, along with G Joel Bitonio (biceps/rest), TE Harrison Bryant (illness), WR Amari Cooper (rest) and TE David Njoku (knee/rest) — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire