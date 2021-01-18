Myles Garrett: Nobody on our team was head hunting

Patrick Mahomes had to exit the Chiefs divisional-round victory over the Browns when he suffered a concussion in the third quarter.

He sustained the concussion when running to his right on a third-and-1 play when Cleveland linebacker Mack Wilson tackled him for no gain.

Apparently Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t take kindly to the hit, prompting Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to make a statement before taking questions in his postgame press conference.

“I want to say that nobody on our team is head hunting, going after guys or trying to hurt a guy, no matter how good he is,” Garrett said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “We are praying for [Mahomes’] recovery and praying for his success. He has always been a quality guy and the way he does stuff for the community. He is a leader on and off the field that you appreciate seeing, especially from a guy of that caliber and just always trying to be a positive force everywhere he goes.”

Garrett, who is one of Cleveland’s captains, added he made the statement because he knew what players were saying on the field.

“Some of the guys felt like that,” Garrett said. “I know Travis felt like that, and I am cool with Travis. He is a good guy. Hung out with him a couple of times in the offseason. I don’t ever want him to feel like my guys or my team is out here trying to injure somebody or put them out of the game.”

Wilson tweeted well wishes to Mahomes after the game. The quarterback responded, “All good brother!”

