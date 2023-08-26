Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio will not play vs. Chiefs

While the Cleveland Browns are expected to give their starters between 20-25 snaps this afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs, do not expect their seasoned veterans to play. Quarterback Deshaun Watson and his wide receiver duo of Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore will play in this one, but defensive end Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, and left guard Joel Bitonio will all sit this one out.

It is safe to say the Browns know what they have in their three All-Pros and do not need to risk safety for the sake of knocking rust off with those players. This will give younger guys and players who are not a lock to make the 53-man roster the chance to shine one last time.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire