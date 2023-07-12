Myles Garrett named second-best pass rusher by NFL execs, scouts, and coaches

Training camp is now just ten days away for the Cleveland Browns, but until then we will continue to get more rankings pieces from outlets like ESPN. In a series from Jeremy Fowler, he has polled scouts, executives, and coaches around the league to form positional rankings. And in his defensive end rankings, only the defending Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa was listed above Myles Garrett.

It helps when you have a sturdy cast of support the way that Bosa and Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass rusher T.J. Watt do. Now with Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Ogbo Okoronkwo to help Garrett out he could hoist his first Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.

Here is what the NFL officials had to say about the Browns’ elite pass rusher:

From an NFC executive:

“He really probably should be first every year… He’s just not as consistent as some others on the list. But he’s the best singular talent.”

From an NFL personnel evaluator:

“He might be the most imposing defensive player at any position… His ability to take over a game is unique.”

