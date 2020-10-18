Myles Garrett, Mike Tomlin exchange greetings before Browns-Steelers

There were plenty of bad feelings last year after the ugly incident between Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The teams got together at Heinz Field Sunday for the first time since the defensive lineman clocked the quarterback with a helmet and earned an indefinite suspension.

There were many charges between players, teams, and staff. So who knew what would happen when they saw each other.

Good sportsmanship prevailed as Garrett and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin exchanged a warm greeting prior to kickoff.

Myles Garrett and Mike Tomlin share a moment before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/CxxPokCTL6 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2020





For those of you with short memories: