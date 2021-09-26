Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is giving Bears quarterback Justin Fields a rude welcome to the NFL.

Fields, the rookie first-round pick making his first NFL start, has been sacked more times than he has completed a pass so far today: Fields has three completions and four sacks.

Garrett has recorded 2.5 sacks and has been a constant presence in the Bears’ backfield. Jadeveon Clowney has one sack and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has half a sack.

The Bears’ defense, which lost Khalil Mack to a foot injury, has been struggling to contain the Browns’ offense, although two fourth-down stops have kept the Browns from putting a lot of points on the board. The Browns lead 10-3 at halftime.

Myles Garrett making Justin Fields’ life miserable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk