Myles Garrett makes defensive play of the season with sack/tip drill touchdown

Everybody in the NFL has a pretty awesome talent level. Even the worst NFL player has to be quite special physically to get in the door. Correspondingly, the NFL’s best players at any point in time are just superfreaks who do things that make no sense and defy the laws of physics.

Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett is just such an individual. People his size (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) should not be able to do what they do. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft has become an absolute force in the league, and a worthy contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and on this play against the Ravens with 49 seconds left in the first half, Garrett made what might be the most incredible defensive play of the 2021 season.

MYLES GARRETT DOES IT ALL!!!

😎😎😎pic.twitter.com/kcCQvHwptv — Browns Nation (@BrownsNationCP) December 12, 2021

Garrett just demolished Ravens left tackle Alejandro Villanueva to get to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (Lamar Jackson had left the game with a lower leg injury), forced Huntley’s fumble, and while Garrett’s teammates were playing volleyball, Garrett somehow managed to rush to the ball in the air, caught it, and ran 15 yards for the defensive touchdown.

That and the extra point set the score at 24-3, Browns, and on the play, Garrett racked up his 15th sack of the season, extending his career high — he had 13.5 sacks in 2018.

Football players: They’re not like the rest of us.