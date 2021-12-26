Myles Garrett: ‘I’m going to roll’ with Baker Mayfield, ‘for better or for worse’

The football world is railing against Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield after his four-INT performance in Cleveland’s 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas day. Mayfield had a rough game in the nationally televised loss.

It was not a good game from Mayfield, who was activated from the COVID-19 list just before the game and has not practiced with the team in some time. The lack of coordination with the receiving corps showed, as did Mayfield’s obviously injured left (non-throwing) shoulder. And Mayfield is taking the heat for the disappointing Browns game, and by and large, entire season.

Teammate Myles Garrett stood up for his quarterback. The Pro Bowl defensive end showed his support for No. 6 in his postgame comments.

“Baker, he’s done a great job while he’s been the quarterback for us and I’m going to believe in him as long as he’s got a Browns uniform on,” Garrett said after the game. “I’m going to roll with him and I’m going to support him, be there for him, for better or for worse.”

Garrett did not sugarcoat the performance, not from Mayfield or anyone in a Browns uniform.

“He’s made some great plays, he’s made some not-so-great plays. So have all of us, so don’t judge him for when he was injured or coming back from COVID. I mean, the guy can play. Until the end of the season and whatever happens afterwards, we’re going to stay together and we’re going to keep on rolling,” Garrett said.