There’s a chance the Browns could be without star defensive end Myles Garrett when they face the Chargers on Sunday.

Garrett is one of several players that Cleveland has listed as questionable. Garrett (knee/ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

“We’ll just see how it goes over the next 48 hours,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan.

However, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Garrett said he fully expects to play on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Garrett currently leads the league with 6.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss. He also has 13 QB hits.

Facing edge rusher Joey Bosa, the Browns could also be without their starting left tackle. Though he was carted off last week, Jedrick Wills (ankle) is also questionable.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (elbow), linebacker Tony Fields (shoulder), cornerback Troy Hill (toe), edge rusher Takk McKinley (ankle/knee), tight end David Njoku (knee), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), center JC Tretter (knee/back), and cornerback Denzel Ward (neck) are questionable as well.

The Browns ruled out reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (triceps) and cornerback Greg Newsome (calf).

Myles Garrett listed as questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk