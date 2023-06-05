Myles Garrett-led defensive line highlights things to watch at Cleveland Browns minicamp

BEREA — The last month-and-a-half has been a buildup to the climactic moment of the Browns' offseason program. That's this week's veteran minicamp.

That may be a tad — OK, more than a tad — overdramatic. It is, however, correct that the three days the Browns will be on the field starting Tuesday will mark the end of their offseason program.

Once the players disperse Thursday afternoon, the next time they'll be together will be for training camp in the third week of July. That earlier start date for training camp is also why the Browns' minicamp is a week earlier that usual.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In many ways, these three days are merely an extension of the on-field work the Browns got during offseason team activity days the previous two weeks. However, what sets these three days apart is one key word: mandatory.

Nick Chubb on Jim Brown's legacy: Jim Brown served as 'inspiration and motivation' for Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb

Everything about the Browns' offseason program to this point has been voluntary participation. It's why, whether he really felt that way or not, coach Kevin Stefanski was dismissive of questions about the absence of, specifically, defensive end Myles Garrett during multiple OTAs.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett during minicamp in June 2022 in Cleveland.

This week, Garrett — along with running back Nick Chubb, guard Joel Bitonio and tight end David Njoku and others who missed OTAs — are required to be in attendance unless given an excused absence. That leads directly into the first thing to watch as minicamp gets underway.

Advertisement

Now coordinator Jim Schwartz's new defensive line gets unveiled

Garrett's absence, at least during the two open OTAs, was arguably the most prominent of all the big-name Browns who weren't there. The reason for that is two-fold, both because of his standing as the perceived leader of the defense and because of the new scheme being implemented by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz's system is centered around the defensive line. Specifically, it's centered around allowing aggressive pass rushers like Garrett to fly around and do what they do best, which is get to the quarterback.

At the final open OTA last Wednesday, three-fourths of what is expected to be the starting defensive line — Garrett, end Za'Darius Smith and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson — was absent. The last two had been present for the previous week's open OTA.

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz talks with the media after practice May 31 in Berea.

This week, they'll all be there. That will at least provide a chance to watch Schwartz tinker a bit with combinations before training camp, which is where he acknowledges the real work gets done.

Advertisement

"We’re going to compete, we're going to chart everything we can and we're going to play the guys that give us the best chance to win and that fit the best in the positions and everything else," Schwartz said last week. "But, yeah, it's way too early to where we talk about depth charts or who's leading and stuff like that. Everybody here is competing against themselves first and foremost."

Who is running back No. 3, at least for the time being?

There's no controversy at the running back position. There's no question Chubb is RB1.

There's not even, really, a question about who's the guy right behind Chubb. Second-year back Jerome Ford seems like the one who's carved out that role, barring some kind of veteran waiver-wire acquisition still to come.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Renell Wren tackles Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly Jr. during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 21, 2022.

The question is, who's No. 3? Is it John Kelly Jr., who's spent the last couple of years on the practice squad, or Hassan Hall, the lone rookie running back on the roster? Or, is it this finally the year Demetric Felton Jr. actually plays the position — running back — he was drafted to be?

Advertisement

"There's an opportunity for somebody to step up at this time," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "Jerome has done a nice job when he’s had his opportunities. He's doing a great job in his protections. John Kelly just makes plays on the scout team when he gets in there. So there's great competition there. Then Felton, adding him back in the room with his flexibility to work out of the backfield."

Amari Cooper, others getting back into the action?

While there were a handful of prominent Browns who were not present for OTAs, there was also a group of them who were there, but not active participants in most, if any, drills. That group most notably included receiver Amari Cooper, along with linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki.

All three are recovering from injuries, the last two having sustained season-ending injuries at different points last year. Cooper, meanwhile, played through a December core muscle injury that eventually led to surgery in February.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper walks off the field after football May 31 in Berea.

Cooper took part in some individual drills at last week's open OTA, but was not involved in 7-on-7. Stefanski said last week that "he'll start doing some things," with no timetable for a ramp-up other than to say he's expected to be back for training camp.

Advertisement

Walker and Takitaki may require a longer buildup to action. That's especially true for Takitaki, who tore his ACL on Dec. 4 and whose recovery will likely carry into training camp.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Myles Garrett-led defensive line unveiled at Cleveland Browns minicamp