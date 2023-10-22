Myles Garrett leading Browns to 27-21 halftime lead over Colts

The Colts have largely carved up the Browns' defense. Something is going on with Deshaun Watson, though Cleveland hasn't provided an official update.

But Myles Garrett has been an absolute game wrecker through two quarters, which is why the Browns have a 27-21 halftime lead.

In the second quarter, Garrett somehow leapt over the line to block a Colts 60-yard field goal attempt, keeping three points off the board. Denzel Ward returned the loose ball down to the Indianapolis 26 — leading to a field goal. Then Garrett strip-sacked Gardner Minshew in the end zone, with linebacker Tony Fields recovering it for a defensive touchdown.

That was Garrett's second strip-sack of the half, as he also got to Minshew in the first quarter. That one Anthony Walker recovered, giving Cleveland an extra possession. Kareem Hunt cashed that in for a touchdown, running it in from 2 yards out.

That means Garrett's plays led to 17 points.

But Watson is also dealing with something, which appears to be that he aggravated his right shoulder. Watson exited the game after throwing an incomplete pass with 3:13 left in the first quarter. He was hit as he threw and had his head hit the turf, but also apparently aggravated his shoulder. P.J. Walker came in and played the rest of the first half, completing 6-of-11 passes for 70 yards. Watson was 1-of-5 for just 5 yards with an interception.

The Colts have 248 total yards and have converted 5-of-8 third downs, but still trail. Minshew has looked much better than he did against the Jaguars last week, finishing the first half 9-of-13 for 146 yards with a touchdown, though he's lost two fumbles. Minshew has also run in two touchdowns.

Colts cornerback JuJu Brents has a quad injury and his return is questionable.

Indianapolis will receive the second-half kickoff.