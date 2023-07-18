Myles Garrett just misses out on 99 club in Madden 24

We are now on day-two of Madden 24 dropping their player grades in bunches. They started the party off yesterday by dropping both the wide receiver grades and safety grades. Today, they dropped their defensive line grades, releasing ratings for both pass rushers and defensive tackles. And the Cleveland Browns just narrowly missed a player in the 99 club as Myles Garrett received a 98 overall.

Here we take a look at every defensive lineman on the Browns’ roster and what their Madden 24 rating is.

Undrafted free agents Lonnie Phelps and others are not listed.

Myles Garrett

Rating: 98 overall

Za'Darius Smith

Rating: 85 overall

Rating: 80 overall

Ogbo Okoronkwo

Rating: 73 overall

Rating: 69 overall

Rating: 69 overall

Rating: 67 overall

Rating: 67 overall

Isaiah Thomas

Rating: 66 overall

Rating: 66 overall

Rating: 66 overall

Alex Wright

Rating: 64 overall

Rating: 63 overall

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire