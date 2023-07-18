Myles Garrett just misses out on 99 club in Madden 24

Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

We are now on day-two of Madden 24 dropping their player grades in bunches. They started the party off yesterday by dropping both the wide receiver grades and safety grades. Today, they dropped their defensive line grades, releasing ratings for both pass rushers and defensive tackles. And the Cleveland Browns just narrowly missed a player in the 99 club as Myles Garrett received a 98 overall.

Here we take a look at every defensive lineman on the Browns’ roster and what their Madden 24 rating is.

Undrafted free agents Lonnie Phelps and others are not listed.

Myles Garrett

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 98 overall

Za'Darius Smith

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 85 overall

Dalvin Tomlinson

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 80 overall

Ogbo Okoronkwo

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24

Maurice Hurst

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 73 overall

Trysten Hill

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 69 overall

Jordan Elliott

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Rating: 69 overall

Perrion Winfrey

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 67 overall

Tommy Togiai

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 67 overall

Isaiah Thomas

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 66 overall

Isaiah McGuire

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 66 overall

Siaki Ika

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 66 overall

Alex Wright

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Rating: 64 overall

Michael Dwumfour

Browns Myles Garrett Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 63 overall

