Myles Garrett just misses out on 99 club in Madden 24
We are now on day-two of Madden 24 dropping their player grades in bunches. They started the party off yesterday by dropping both the wide receiver grades and safety grades. Today, they dropped their defensive line grades, releasing ratings for both pass rushers and defensive tackles. And the Cleveland Browns just narrowly missed a player in the 99 club as Myles Garrett received a 98 overall.
Here we take a look at every defensive lineman on the Browns’ roster and what their Madden 24 rating is.
Undrafted free agents Lonnie Phelps and others are not listed.
Myles Garrett
Rating: 98 overall
Za'Darius Smith
Rating: 85 overall
Dalvin Tomlinson
Rating: 80 overall
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Maurice Hurst
Rating: 73 overall
Trysten Hill
Rating: 69 overall
Jordan Elliott
Rating: 69 overall
Perrion Winfrey
Rating: 67 overall
Tommy Togiai
Rating: 67 overall
Isaiah Thomas
Rating: 66 overall
Isaiah McGuire
Rating: 66 overall
Siaki Ika
Rating: 66 overall
Alex Wright
Rating: 64 overall
Michael Dwumfour
Rating: 63 overall
