Myles Garrett joins two Steelers among top 5 PFF rated defenders since 2019

The story of the NFL has been offense for years but defenders still make their mark. While off-the-ball linebackers and strong safeties no longer hold a special place among defenses, those that rush the passer and cover pass catchers have become more and more important.

A previous data set showed that passing offense and passing defense were the two strongest predictors of a Super Bowl appearance.

The Cleveland Browns have, seemingly, bought into that philosophy. Their interior defensive linemen are more adept at rushing the passer as 3-techniques than plugging holes as a nose tackle. Their linebackers, Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips are sideline to sideline runners instead of run stuffers.

To make it all work is the do-everything Myles Garrett. While the former top overall pick is at his best rushing the passer, Garrett can stop the run with his length, strength and ability to chase down ball carriers from the backside.

His overall ability led to him getting graded out as one of Pro Football Focus’ top five defenders over the last three seasons:

Aaron Donald has been a terror on the league for years from the interior of the defensive line along. Cameron Heyward joins him as the two interior defenders on the list. T.J. Watt, Khalil Mack and Garrett attack from the outside primarily.

It is interesting to see the two Steelers listed here. The pair seems to elevate each other’s game quite well with Heyward drawing attention inside, at times, but Watt’s presence off the edge often leads to one on one blocking on the interior.

The top five is not bad for Garrett. Important to remember the six games lost to suspension in 2019 as well.