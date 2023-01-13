Myles Garrett joins 49ers LT Trent Williams in elite territory

Those in Northeast Ohio tend to play devil’s advocate and say defensive end Myles Garrett is not doing enough for the Cleveland Browns. In reality, he is the only player in the NFL with 16 sacks in each of the last two seasons (despite getting double-teamed at the highest rate in the NFL) and joins San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams as the only two players to finish the season with a PFF grade of 92 or higher.

Garrett was voted as a First-Team All-Pro by his peers this week, and he continues to be the standard of pass rushers in the league. The Browns have one of the very best on their roster, and as they get a new defensive coordinator who can deploy him more effectively, Garrett could be reaching new heights shortly.

