Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb named to Pro Bowl as 5 others named as alternates

The Pro Bowl news has dropped and the starters have been named. While the Philadelphia Eagles had eight players named to the all-star affair, the most in the NFL, the Browns also had three named from their unit. Defensive end Myles Garrett, left guard Joel Bitonio, and running back Nick Chubb were all named to the Pro Bowl for the Browns this season.

Additionally, the Browns had a massive five others named alternates. Stay peeled here to see who those other five are, including what they have done to get them in this position to be recognized for their 2022 seasons.

DE Myles Garrett

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns (95) reacts after making an interception against the NFC during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl in his young career. Garrett has racked up 13.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, four passes batted down, and two forced fumbles in just 13 games this season for the Browns.

RB Nick Chubb

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – JANUARY 26: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans and Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Onto his fourth Pro Bowl in just five seasons, Chubb is on pace to set career-highs in carries, yards rushing, and touchdowns for the Browns in 2022. He has racked up 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns this season on the ground.

LG Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) plays against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Now heading to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl, the Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year has been one of the very best guards in all of football this season.

WR Amari Cooper

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs as Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) attempts to tackle during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper was named as a Pro Bowl alternate as he is on pace for another 1,000-yard season, and after eclipsing 8,000 career receiving yards this season.

TE David Njoku

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Despite missing games with both an ankle and knee injury, tight end David Njoku is in the midst of a breakout campaign after signing a massive contract extension this offseason. Named as a Pro Bowl alternate, Njoku has tallied 551 yards and three touchdowns on 51 catches in just 11 games this season.

RG Wyatt Teller

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

While Teller has had a bit of a down year dealing with a calf injury, he has been named as a Pro Bowl alternate after making his first Pro Bowl last season.

CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) straps on his helmet as he takes the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

Despite a down year, Ward has found some success down the stretch. He has been named as a Pro Bowl alternate as well.

RT Jack Conklin

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Amari Cooper (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelersat FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The two-time All-Pro right tackle has been named as a Pro Bowl alternate for the Browns.

