Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio named First-Team All-Pros in players’ vote

The season is over for the Cleveland Browns and many other NFL teams, so NFL awards are beginning to roll in across the league. We did our Browns’ specific team awards at Browns Wire today, but the league released the players’ vote for First-Team All-Pro recognition. Two Browns made the cut as left guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett were recognized by their peers for their efforts in 2022.

Garrett finished second in the league in sacks, behind only Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, despite missing a game. Bitonio continues to churn out impact year after impact year from his post, solidifying himself as one of the best guards in football.

