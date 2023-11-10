Myles Garrett on Joe Burrow: He’s produced at a higher level than Lamar Jackson

Myles Garrett is on his way to Baltimore and added more fuel to Sunday’s fire, giving the Ravens more bulletin board material.

After stating earlier in the week that he would take Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow over Ravens star Lamar Jackson, Garrett doubled down on his take and attempted to explain why.

Myles Garrett was asked about this today (Joe Burrow vs. Lamar Jackson). What he said: https://t.co/vsqmxogJJX pic.twitter.com/iSDIne5rZi — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 10, 2023

Burrow has played four seasons in Cincinnati, earning a trip to the Super Bowl, throwing for 13,635 yards and 94 touchdowns, being selected to play in 1 Pro Bowl, and winning the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year award.

Burrow has a passer rating 90.6 with 1,861 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 8 games this season.

The 2019 NFL MVP award winner, Jackson has played six seasons for the Ravens, throwing 14,163 yards and 110 touchdowns.

Jackson has been selected to play in 2 Pro Bowls, but he’s looking for his first playoff run as a starting quarterback.

This season, Jackson is again an MVP favorite, as he enters Week 10 with a passer rating of 100.8 with 1,954 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions in 9 games this season.

