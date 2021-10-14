The Browns have a lengthy injury report, but at least some of their players are getting back on the field.

According to multiple reporters, defensive ends Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) and Jadeveon Clowney (knee, elbow) were among those at practice after they both sat out Wednesday’s session.

Clowney did not play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers after experiencing some knee soreness during pregame warm-ups.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (ankle, knee) and tight end David Njoku (knee) also were able to participate in the session.

The Browns’ injured corners Denzel Ward (neck), Greg Newsome (calf), and Greedy Williams were eon the field, too. Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, defensive coordinator Joe Woods said “hopefully yes” all three cornerbacks will be able to play.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith did not participate.

However, several key offensive players remained out, including running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (knee, wrist), left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle), right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), and center J.C. Tretter (knee) all missed their second practice in a row.

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney return to Browns practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk