Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney weren’t seen on the practice field Friday, but they have not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that both players are considered questionable to play in Week Four.

Garrett injured his biceps and shoulder in a Monday car crash and Stefanski said he is continuing to do rehab work on Friday. Clowney missed last week’s win over the Steelers with an ankle injury and has not practiced at all this week.

Defensive lineman Taven Bryan (hamstring) and offensive lineman Joe Haeg (concussion) have been ruled out. Cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are both expected to play.

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk