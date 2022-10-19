Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and the injury kept him out of practice on Wednesday.

Garrett originally hurt the shoulder in a car accident late last month and missed Week Four as a result of the injury. He returned the next week and had two sacks last Sunday despite getting hurt again.

X-rays on Garrett’s shoulder were negative, which provided hope that he’ll play against the Ravens. That hope should remain in place as long as Garrett gets on the field for some work in the next two days.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) has missed three of the last four games and remained out of practice Wednesday. Right tackle Jack Conklin (ankle), linebacker Tony Fields (llness), offensive lineman Joe Haeg (concussion), right guard Wyatt Teller (calf), and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) missed practice as well.

Left guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and tight end David Njoku had rest days Wednesday.

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney out of practice for Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk