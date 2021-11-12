Myles Garrett: I hope Mac Jones doesn’t turn into an “ankle-grabber” this week

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett missed practices Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury. He hurt his foot in the second half of Sunday’s victory over the Bengals but will play against the Patriots as he has no designation.

But it’s probably not the best day to face Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, whose infamous gator roll of Brian Burns‘ ankle last Sunday has the Panthers defensive end questionable for this week.

“Of course, I watched it, and I’ll hold my comments on that one,” Garrett said Friday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, hopefully it doesn’t happen to me. I don’t know. [I hope Jones] doesn’t turn into the ankle-grabber. I don’t know. So we’ll see.”

Burns wished his “D-end brothers happy hunting” after failing to get the desired apology from Jones. Garrett leads the NFL with 12 sacks, putting him on pace for 22, a half sack shy of Michael Strahan’s single-season record set in 2001.

Garrett said all edge rushers who play the Patriots now have been warned, by video of the quarterback twisting Burns’ ankle, to keep Jones at arm’s length from their legs.

“I mean, if I tackle him or I sack him and I let him grab me, honestly, that’s on me,” Garrett said. “I’m not saying it’s on Brian. He didn’t expect it. But now we’ve all seen it. Now I know to get my behind up and get out of the way.”

