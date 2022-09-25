Myles Garrett gives coy response to question about players only meeting held ahead of matchup vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns got embarrassed in Week 2, and their players took it on themselves to help find solutions to get the team back above .500 before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. A players-only meeting was arranged ahead of the primetime matchup, and they hashed out exactly what needed to happen for the Browns to thrive moving forward.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about the forum after Cleveland’s win on Thursday night and gave some playful responses to reporters. When queried about whether the meeting was effective, Garrett gave just a three-word response.

“You tell me.”

His nonchalant demeanor in the press conference was disarming for reporters who were genuinely curious about how the meeting may have helped the Browns get their much-needed win over the Steelers. Another writer asked Garrett about what exactly the players spoke about, and he laughed while responding with another quip.

“Pretty girls and fast cars,” He said, smiling.

While Garrett may not be obligated to answer questions about a closed-door meeting, fans and media members alike are sure to be curious about the interaction between players, and how it seemed to turn Cleveland’s fortunes around so quickly. The Browns’ defense held Pittsburgh to just 17 points and scored a touchdown on the final play of regulation as the cherry on top of their spectacular performance.

As one of the team’s leaders, Garrett is sure to have played an integral role in the meeting, and may well have been the one to call it after the defense’s collapse against the New York Jets in Week 2. His teammates respect his abilities on the field, and more than that, his steady presence in the locker room as a competitor who seeks to win every time he steps on the field.

With the inconsistencies of Week 2 behind them, the Browns’ defense can shift their focus from bare-bones communication and fundamentals to having fun and pinning their ears back to attack opponents.

