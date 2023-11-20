Myles Garrett gets a Steelers quarterback's helmet in his hands, again

Sunday's game between the Steelers and Browns included a flashback to four years ago, when Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett ended up wreaking a little bit of havoc with a Pittsburgh helmet.

This time around, the helmet of the Steelers quarterback came off unintentionally. As Garrett got up following the quarterback sneak that resulted in Kenny Pickett losing his headgear, Garrett bent over to pick it up.

Once he had it, rookie tackle Broderick Jones intervened, snatching the helmet from Garrett. He surrendered it, throwing up his hands and patting Jones against the back of his own helmet.

After the game, Garrett explained the rare moment of levity between bitter rivals.

He said that Jones said jokingly, "If anyone shouldn't have that helmet, you shouldn't."

"Hey, I'm just trying to be helpful," Garrett replied.

It's the only way any Browns player was attempting to be helpful to the Steelers on Sunday, or ever. Which is one of the reasons why it's such a great rivalry.