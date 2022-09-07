Myles Garrett gets love, rest of Browns shut out of USA Today’s predictions

The Cleveland Browns may have the best offensive line in the NFL. The Browns may (do!) have the best running back group in the NFL. Cleveland boasts one of the best secondaries in the NFL. DE Myles Garrett is one of the top two edge rushers in the NFL and Jadeveon Clowney joins him as one of the best pairs of pass rushers in the NFL.

New WR Amari Cooper may never be considered among the best in the NFL at his position but he is a top-flight receiver. LBs Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Anthony Walker Jr. create one of the fastest linebacker duos in the league as well.

Despite all that, the lack of respect for the team will continue to be a theme until they prove that they can get good quarterback play with HC Kevin Stefanski calling plays. We covered the team being ranked low in power rankings earlier, now comes USA Today’s predictions which include only two choosing Garrett for Defensive Player of the Year:

Last year, Cleveland was able to stay competitive with a severely injured Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett just has to play as well as injured Mayfield while expecting his running game and defense to play great again.

Expectations are low for the Browns. Perhaps that is a good thing and they be able to exceed them in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire