Myles Garrett fined $45,623 in addition to indefinite suspension

The NFL fined Browns defensive end Myles Garrett $45,623, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

That is in addition to Garrett’s indefinite suspension, which was upheld by appeals officer James Thrash on Thursday afternoon.

Garrett not only has lost his reputation, but his helmet-swinging incident has cost him millions.

A six-game suspension for the rest of this season will cost him $1.139 million in lost pay. He has a base salary of $3.229 million this season.

The Browns also could pursue partial reimbursement of Garrett’s $5.064 million signing bonus allocation for 2019.

The NFL fined Garrett three times earlier this season. He lost $21,056 for each of his two roughing the passer penalties against the Jets — a total of $42,112 — and $10,527 for hitting Titans tight end Delanie Walker in the facemask with an open hand.