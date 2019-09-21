Myles Garrett fined $42,112 for two roughing penalties

Myles Garrett has three 15-yard penalties this season. He now has three fines to go along with them.

The NFL fined the Browns defensive end $21,056 for each of his two roughing the passer penalties on Monday night. That’s a $42,112 chuck from his weekly paycheck of $189,985.

Garrett lost $10,527 last week for hitting Titans tight end Delanie Walker in the facemask with an open hand.

Garrett earned two roughing the passer penalties against the Jets, with the second injuring Trevor Siemian‘s ankle. The Jets placed Siemian on injured reserve this week.

Garrett, who leads the league with five sacks, said he was “not trying to do anything dirty.”