Myles Garrett felt a "pop" in his shoulder, was wearing a sling after game

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was clearly dealing with some sort of injury during the team’s 29-12 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

While Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin said it appeared Garrett was dealing with some sort of wrist injury, Garrett told reporters in the locker room that he felt a pop in his shoulder during the contest.

Garrett was wearing a sling on his left arm. Multiple reporters noted Garrett needed assistance to put on his shirt.

“I mean, we’ll see,” Garrett said of his ability to play, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “At the end of the day, I’ve played through things that should’ve sidelined me before. And I’m going to continue to fight, and do what’s best for the team and for myself. But we have high hopes for this season, what we can do. And nothing like this is going to hold us back or me back.”

Garrett added he’ll receive further testing when the Browns get to Los Angeles. The team is staying on the West Coast this week as they’ll take on the Rams in Southern California next Sunday.

Garrett was able to finish the game, which is part of why an injury was never announced for him. He recorded two tackles with one for loss and a pass defensed.

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson also suffered a concussion during the game. Plus, receiver Amari Cooper suffered a rib injury.