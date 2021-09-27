Myles Garrett: We expected to see Justin Fields move out of the pocket more

The Browns sacked rookie quarterback Justin Fields nine times on Sunday. Making the impressive accomplishment somewhat easier was the fact that the Bears didn’t make maximum use of Fields’s ability to run away from pressure.

“We thought they were gonna roll out a bit more, kind of move the pocket,” Garrett told PFT by phone after the 26-6 win over the Bears. “They gave him the opportunity to drop back, and it was just awesome to get back there.”

The Bears attempted to make adjustments after intermission aimed at incorporating more mobility into the mix.

“I think they tried a little bit more in the second half but we were able to kind of snuff it out and they moved away from it,” Garrett said.

Garrett moved plenty on Sunday. It helped him avoid the double- and triple-teams that had slowed him down in the first two weeks.

“We were able to move me around and put in position where it kept them from doubling me too much,” Garrett said, explaining that he got some chip blocks.

Teams would be wise to do more to stop Garrett, starting with the Vikings in Week Four. As former Vikings defensive coordinator Dungy explained last night, former Vikings coach Dennis Green told former Vikings offensive coordinator Brian Billick that, if the other team has a great pass rusher and if that great pass rusher is allowed to wreak havoc, the offensive coordinator will be fired.

