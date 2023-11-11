Myles Garrett expands on his thoughts about Joe Burrow over Lamar Jackson

Recently, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the pick over Baltimore Ravens passer Lamar Jackson by Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.

That made national headlines, especially as Garrett’s Browns get ready to take on Jackson’s Ravens — with the comments very much considered bulletin-board material.

Naturally, Garrett was asked about the comments again and expanded on his thoughts, essentially citing that Burrow is a more accomplished player in terms of production so far in his career. That’s pretty noteworthy, considering Burrow has the playoff success, while Jackson has won an MVP already.

Here are Garrett’s full comments in video and written form:

#Browns Myles Garrett on why he gives Joe Burrow the edge over #Ravens Lamar Jackson for right now pic.twitter.com/DNozR6F4MO — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 10, 2023

Myles Garrett was asked about this today (Joe Burrow vs. Lamar Jackson). What he said: https://t.co/vsqmxogJJX pic.twitter.com/iSDIne5rZi — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 10, 2023

This won’t swing the debate for fans of either player much. But it’s pretty notable that a defender as superb as Garrett picks Burrow and would seem to say quite a bit about Burrow.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire