The Browns have not had one of their key defenders around the facility for a few days now.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has now been absent for the last three days as he tends to a personal matter. It’s considered an excused absence.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday that Garrett is fine physically and the organization isn’t concerned as the defensive end receives the time he needs.

“He’ll be back when he’s back,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Garrett likely doesn’t need all that much practice time during camp. Last year, he recorded 16.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits. He was a first-team All-Pro honoree for the second consecutive season and a Pro Bowler for the third time.

Myles Garrett excused from Browns practice for a personal matter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk