Myles Garrett earns top slot in Touchdown Wire’s edge defenders ranking

Apparent ever since Myles Garrett racked up two sacks in his very first NFL game that the Cleveland Browns have a special talent off the edge. In just six seasons, Garrett has set the Browns’ career sack record, single-season sack record, been named a first-team All-Pro twice, a second-team All-Pro twice, and a Pro Bowler four times.

And now with some help along the defensive line this season under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Garrett may finally have the opportunity to take on more single blocks and win a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recognizes how special Garrett is too, even if he has never led the NFL in sacks or won Defensive Player of the Year. In his latest edge defenders rankings, Farrar has Garrett slotted at the top of his list and above the likes of T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons, and Nick Bosa.

Here is what Farrar had to say about Garrett:

“Garrett also had 12 sacks with just three or four linemen rushing, which is a primary reason he’s at the top of this year’s list — it could easily be argued that he did more with less in 2022 than anybody else at his position… Perhaps Garrett’s most freakish attribute for his size (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) is his bend around the edge. Coaches call it “motorcycle lean,” and it’s expected of players 30 pounds lighter than Garrett.”

The tape does not lie: Garrett can do things that 6-foot-4 and 270-pound men should not be able to do. His production has been steady year in and year out, and now the Browns may finally get another uptick out of Garrett in 2023.

Advertisement

Za’Darius Smith was also listed as an honorable mention on Farrar’s list.

More Latest Browns News!

Browns QBs not prone to turnover worthy mistakes a year ago Deshaun Watson to hold high school 7-on-7 tournament Browns given credit for two draft steals of the last decade PFN ranks Jacoby Brissett above Deshaun Watson in QB rankings Browns draft C.J. Stroud in Touchdown Wire's NFL reset draft

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire