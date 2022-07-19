Myles Garrett earns a place in the exclusive Madden 99 Club

Congratulations are in order for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. “Flash” is the newest member of the Madden 99 Club.

The ratings for the EDGE players in the latest installment of the seminal football video game series from EA Sports, Madden NFL 23, came out on Tuesday morning. Garrett joined the rarefied air of those players earning a 99 overall rating.

Hall of Famer and fellow Madden 99 Club member Bruce Smith presented Garrett with the ceremonial chain and trophy as Garrett worked out.

“It’s about dang time I started out the season as one of the 99 members,” Garrett said with a smile.

The full roster ratings for Madden NFL 23 will be revealed later this week.