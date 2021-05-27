Myles Garrett dunks on hapless defender in pickup hoops video: Will Browns shut him down?

Myles Garrett's offseason workout routine appears to include basketball at the local gym.

The Cleveland Browns' All-Pro pass-rusher shared Twitter video on Wednesday of himself dunking on some hapless defenders who most certainly don't check in at 6-4 and 272 pounds.

The clip also includes some nifty behind-the-back transition dribbling while omitting any bricks that he may or may not have thrown up.

Aight I’m going back to football 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZhUNCUip5Z — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 26, 2021

Will Browns shut down Garrett down?

While the game looks like fun for Garrett, there's a better than decent chance it doesn't put a smile on the faces of Browns brass. The Browns are fresh off their first playoff win since 1994 and among the betting favorites (+1400) to win the Super Bowl next season. Garrett's a big part of those plans.

Management's not likely into the added injury risk that almost anyone who's played pickup basketball is painfully aware of.

Chiefs shut down Mahomes in 2019

Similar video of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surfaced in 2019 fresh off his MVP season:

Three days later, general manager Pat Veach vowed to Chiefs fans that Mahomes' pickup hoops days — and the corresponding injury risk — were done.

Story continues

“The Kingdom can be assured: No more basketball for Pat,” Veach said during a local radio interview. “We were able to nip that in the bud.”

Don't be surprised to hear a similar proclamation from Browns general manager Andrew Berry in the coming days. While it would surely be disappointing for Garrett and even the dudes he's dunking on, it would be in his and the Browns' best interests.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 19-16. (AP Photo/David Richard)

