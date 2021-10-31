Myles Garrett dresses as the Grim Reaper entering stadium for game versus Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have a very important game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The importance of the game is juxtaposed with the fun and excitement of it being held on Halloween. A day full of candy, costumes and fun adds a bit of intensity as the AFC North rival Browns and Steelers face off.

The story of the game may be Pittsburgh’s limited offensive line against Cleveland’s pass rush trio (assuming all of them are healthy enough to play in the game) who have excelled at getting after the passer this season.

Myles Garrett leads the charge for the defense. Known for his varied interests, Garrett showed his love for Halloween before Week 8’s matchup showing up to the stadium dressed as the Grim Reaper:

Here comes the Grim Reaper, aka known as Myles Garrett. (And yes, that is the list of QBs he’s taken down on the back.) #Browns #Halloween pic.twitter.com/8lm87w9Gil — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 31, 2021

From the picture, it looks as if the Browns pass rusher has the names of all of the quarterbacks he has sacked on the cape that he is wearing. This video from the official NFL social media account confirms that:

.@Flash_Garrett is the Grim Reaper. 💀 He listed all the QBs he sacked on his back. 😅 📺: #PITvsCLE — 1pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/CHdYfP3oqI — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021

If Cleveland is able to dominate Pittsburgh today, Garrett will have to be the reaper of souls for the defense. With the Steelers offensive line struggles and Garrett’s league-leading sack total so far this season, it is likely that he will be able to live up to his pregame costume in Week 8.