Myles Garrett didn’t want Khalil Mack

The Browns reportedly called the Raiders about Khalil Mack. But Browns coach Hue Jackson’s reaction during Tuesday’s Hard Knocks to what the Bears paid the Raiders and Mack showed Cleveland was not willing to spend that much in draft picks or money.

That’s just as well, according to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

It’s not that Garrett doesn’t have great respect for Mack, but he believes in his bookend, Emmanuel Ogbah.

“Come on now,” Garrett scoffed Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ve been vouching for my man E-man this whole offseason. So I’m glad to have him on my side, and I’m not going to try to trade him for anybody.”

It’s the same reaction Garrett had when the Browns were considering defensive end Bradley Chubb in the draft. The Browns instead selected cornerback Denzel Ward, with the Broncos taking Chubb fifth overall.

Mack, though, is a proven pass rusher, one of the best in the league at it. He won defensive player of the year in 2016.

The Bears gave up two first-round picks, a 2020 third-rounder and a 2019 sixth-rounder in return for Mack, a 2020 second-round choice and and a conditional 2020 fifth-round selection. They then quickly struck the record-setting, six-year, $141 million deal with Mack.

It surprised Jackson, who was watching NFL Network when the trade was first reported.