Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Amari Cooper listed as Browns players to build around

As we get closer to the end of the dead period more rankings and prediction pieces come out about the 2023 season that is almost here. PFF released a list of three players to build around for all of the AFC teams this week. The three that were selected for the Cleveland Browns were intriguing because Deshaun Watson was not on the list, though he was later mentioned. For the Browns, the three players chosen were Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Amari Cooper. The interesting thing about this list is with Cooper’s current contract he likely isn’t in Cleveland after this season.

“The Browns have assembled one of the league’s most talented rosters on paper. Now everything just needs to come together once and for all, culminating in a playoff appearance, at the very least. Garrett has led the NFL in pass-rush grade in consecutive seasons, and his 22.6% pass-rush win rate over the span is comfortably ahead of the pack. After four straight seasons earning coverage grades above 70.0 for Ward, he needs to bounce back from a pedestrian 2023 campaign. Still, he is among the league’s best young lockdown outside cornerbacks.”

Hopefully, the change in defensive philosophy and a potential for more man coverage will help Ward bounce back in 2023. Amari Cooper will be the leader of the wide receiver room and Myles Garrett’s play speaks for itself.

