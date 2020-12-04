Myles Garrett: COVID-19 kicked my butt

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett returned to the team this week after missing two games due to a positive test for COVID-19 and he met with reporters for the first time since that return on Friday.

Garrett said he felt “a little stiff” when he got back on the practice field and that it felt like he’d “been on the couch for a month” rather than two weeks. He also shared that he “was in pain” with a fever and body aches as a result of the coronavirus.

“It kicked my butt. Now I’m back,” Garrett said.

Garrett said his biggest fear after learning of his positive test is that he would develop myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle that has been associated with COVID-19. Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is out for the season after being diagnosed with myocarditis, but Garrett said he’s “fortunate and blessed” to be back on the field.

