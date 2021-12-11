Myles Garrett comments concerning, could speak to different goals among team

The Cleveland Browns still have every chance to meet all of their goals for the 2021 season. Despite starting the year at 6-6, the Browns have a reasonable route to winning the AFC North or, at least, making the playoffs as a wild card. The only goal that is likely out of reach is the top seed in the AFC.

Unfortunately, the team also has a difficult closing schedule with five teams that are also in the playoff chase including the three other members of their division. For the rest of the year, Cleveland’s next game is their biggest game of the year.

That starts this Sunday with the Baltimore Ravens who defeated the Browns in Week 12. The Ravens are fresh off losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and dealing with a ton of injuries. If ever a time for Cleveland to find their clearest focus, it would be this week.

Defensive end Myles Garrett doesn’t believe the team found that focus this week:

Garrett said #Browns have not been as focused as he wanted this week, but still 48 hours to “get right.” pic.twitter.com/0AodBvE82Z — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 10, 2021

With his comment coming at the end of the week, it is not a good sign of where Garrett sees the team in preparation for the Ravens game. It is possible that his comments were an attempt at motivating his teammates or getting back to Baltimore to try to get them to let their guard down.

It is also possible that the team is struggling internally. The Cleveland roster is an interesting combination of players. Many have been around through multiple front offices and coaching staffs. They have suffered through the losing.

Garrett, along with veterans like Joel Bitonio and Jarvis Landry, fit in that group.

The team also has recently added veteran players brought in over the last couple of years to take the team over the top. Players like John Johnson III, Austin Hooper, Jack Conklin and Troy Hill were added to take the roster to the next level.

There are also a few players like Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley and Anthony Walker that were signed to just one-year deals.

The third group is made up of young players, mostly draft picks, brought in over the last couple of seasons. Added for their upside and youth, Greg Newsome II, Jedrick Wills and Greedy Williams are early in their careers.

While not every player fits one of these three categories, a majority do. It is possible that these groups of players have different goals and expectations for the remainder of this season. Could some of the players, like some of the team’s fans, assume the team won’t make the playoffs or won’t be a threat if they do? Could other players be frustrated in how they are being used and looking forward to moving on?

If Cleveland loses on Sunday, it is possible we will hear more details from Garrett or others about what this week’s preparation has been like. For now, we are left to guess, mostly.