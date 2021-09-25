Myles Garrett challenges Browns’ pass rushers to step up

Myles Garrett has one sack this season. Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley have none.

The Browns have only three sacks as a team, with Joe Jackson and Grant Delpit getting the other two.

Garrett, who draws the attention of offensive coordinators, publicly is challenging his teammates to get to the quarterback when he’s double-teamed.

“For me, it’s tough watching my teammates not being able to make a play because when I see the offense keying on me with chips and stuff like that. I’m like well, they’re taking a player out of play to stop me, so we have a one-on-one,’’ Garrett said Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “And to see that they’re not making the play, it’s kind of frustrating. because I want to see them go out there and make big plays, and we’ve got to get there.

“I’m trying to take two or three men, however many, to take out of the pass or the run, so we have to take advantage of that. And I know that they’re not always going to do that [chip and double] me. They’re going to do that for other players as soon as they step up and start making big plays, but right now, we all have to make plays. We all have to earn that respect.’’

Last week against Houston, Garrett made only three assisted tackles as he saw more attention than he said he ever has.

“Y’all saw it,’’ Garrett said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been chipped so much in my life. They pay me too much money and that left tackle over there [Laremy] Tunsil too much money to mess up the show we were supposed to have one-on-one. But I’ve got to expect this and we’ve got to adjust to it.’’

The Browns need more from Clowney, who hasn’t had a sack since Nov. 11, 2019, which was two teams ago. The former No. 1 overall choice has only four sacks his past 24 games.

Clowney has six tackles and two quarterback hits this season. McKinley has six tackles and one quarterback hit.

