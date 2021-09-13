Myles Garrett: Browns' Ronnie Harrison Jr. isn't the only one who should have been ejected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Pro end Myles Garrett is the leader of the Browns defense, so he talked to Ronnie Harrison Jr. after the safety had been ejected from Sunday's 33-29 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a nutshell, this is Garrett's take on the situation: Harrison should have been smarter, but Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis was at fault, too, and deserved to be disciplined like Harrison.

"I saw [Harrison]," Garrett said after the game. "He was tangled up. I saw him get pushed and he pushed. And I was like, ‘We don’t need any of that for our team. We’ve got to be smarter than that.'

"But [Lewis] should get the treatment our player should get. He should be tossed out of the game just like Ronnie."

#Browns Ronnie Harrison can't do this. You just can't. Ejection and fine is automatic. Even if a coach pushes you because he thinks you're purposely stepping on his player (and I actually don't think it was on purpose by Harrison) you can't open-hand shove a coach in the face.

On first-and-10 from the Kansas City 47-yard line, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught a pass in the left flat from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for an 11-yard gain.

Harrison and linebacker Mack Wilson were credited for making the tackle along the Kansas City sideline.

After the play, Harrison looked like he was trying to step over Edwards-Helaire when Chiefs running back coach Greg Lewis pushed Harrison.

Harrison reacted by shoving Lewis hard in the neck and chin area.

Referee Bill Vinovich announced Kansas City's bench had been penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Then after further discussion, Vinovich also announced Harrison had been disqualified with 4:59 left in the first quarter. They were offsetting penalties.

Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium.

M.J. Stewart replaced Harrison and played alongside starter John Johnson III, and the Chiefs finished the 10-play, 71-yard drive with Harrison Butker's 28-yard field goal with 1:51 left in the first quarter. The kick trimmed the Chiefs' deficit to 8-3, the score at the end of the opening quarter.

Harrison's ejection hurt the Browns even more than it normally would have because safety Grant Delpit (hamstring) was inactive.

"It was difficult, but I think M.J. did a good job," Johnson said. "He came in. He got his hands on a few balls. Probably could have had some takeaways. He did a great job, but it definitely hurts when guys you've been practicing with all week don't end up playing."

Garrett said he told Harrison, "We’ve got to be smarter than that. This is a great team, and they’re going to take advantage of stuff like that, so we can’t beat ourselves."

Harrison accepted responsibility afterward.

"He said that’s on him," Garrett said. "He wasn’t trying to step on the guy. He got bumped, and that ended up happening, but it wasn’t his intention. Then he got pushed, and it was his reaction to push back. At the end of the day, that reaction can’t happen — that second reaction. We’ve got to be smarter than that."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he hadn't seen a replay of the altercation between Harris and Lewis, so he didn't want to comment in his postgame news conference.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a different perspective and defended Lewis.

"[Harrison] came over, and he was on the chest of our player, and that’s what happened," Reid told Kansas City reporters after the game. "So [Lewis] was trying to get [Harrison] off, and he didn’t want to get off.

"So [Lewis] kind of just lifted him a little bit, and then he got hit. But [Lewis] was there to help get that fellow who was leaning on our guy. That’s why there was a penalty, right? So the officials fixed it, which I thought was important. You don’t do that on our sideline. You don’t do that to our guys — bottom line."

