Myles Garrett of Browns named AP Defensive Player of the Year

Barry Werner
The AP Defensive Player of the Year Award was given to Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Garrett had 14 sacks in leading a dominant Browns defense. On his career. he now has 88.5 sacks.

He was an AP first-team player and made the Pro Bowl.

Garrett also forced four fumbles and had 30 quarterback hits.

