Myles Garrett on Browns’ defensive meltdown: ‘I can’t explain it’

The Cleveland Browns lost in spectacular fashion on Sunday afternoon. After controlling the game for most of the second half, a total defensive collapse in the final minutes of the fourth quarter cost them a shot at a 2-0 record.

Not only was the loss a disappointment for both the fans and players, but it was straight-up embarrassing. Star defensive lineman Myles Garrett spoke to the media after the brutal matchup that saw the Browns fall to 1-1 on the season, telling reporters he was at a loss for any reason that the game turned out the way it did.

“I can’t explain it,” he said. “I haven’t watched the film so I couldn’t tell you. Those kinds of plays are unacceptable, that is without a doubt. We just have to be able to communicate with our team about what is going on. We are only as deep as the deepest man. We can’t allow those plays to happen. We will take the penalty there. I know those guys are doing the best they can.

“It is one of the toughest jobs on the field to be one on one with the guy on the end or on the back end in the safety position. Those guys are doing their best. We have some things to correct, but we have the ability and talent to do so. We just need to sit down and make sure we put a fine point on the details.”

This loss marks the first time that Cleveland has played the fool in 2022, and judging from the way they were wholly outmatched, by the New York Jets of all teams, it is unlikely that it will be the last. They’ll need to get back to work and prepare to face off against the Steelers on a short week.

Maybe once they see the film of this latest disaster, a path forward will make itself clear in the wake of their devastating Week 2 defeat.

