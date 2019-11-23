NFL discipline for Browns-Steelers brawl is $2 million, includes 33 players

The final numbers are here for the discipline handed out from last week’s brawl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, and they are whopping.

[Watch live local and primetime NFL games free with the Yahoo Sports app]

In addition to the indefinite suspension given to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who put the brawl into overdrive when he slammed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet, a grand total of 33 players were hit with a fine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (two games) and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (one game) also received a suspension, and both teams were fined $250,000 each.

The final bill for the incident: $732,422 in fines. When you factor in the lost salary from the three suspensions, it reaches more than $2 million.

Pouncey received his suspension, which was originally for three games before appeal, for repeatedly punching and kicking Garrett after the helmet slam. Ogunjobi got in hot water for pushing Rudolph to the ground while he wasn’t looking.

Beyond the three suspended players, 29 of the 30 other fines were only $3,507 for entering the fighting area. The last fine was for Mason Rudolph, who actually received the biggest fine of the group at $50,000 (though the suspended players lost far more money in game checks).

Story continues

Rudolph’s fine comes after a hefty amount of scrutiny for his role in sparking the fight, having appeared to unsuccessfully attempt to pull off Garrett’s helmet after a questionable QB hit at the end of Steelers-Browns. Garrett responded by successfully ripping off Rudolph’s helmet, at which point Rudolph chased after Garrett as Steelers guard David DeCastro pushed the defensive end away. And then, well, you know.

Fines rained down after the worst brawl the NFL has seen in some time. (AP Photo/David Richard)





More from Yahoo Sports: