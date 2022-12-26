Myles Garrett benched to start Saturday’s game for violation of team rules

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not start Saturday’s loss to the Saints and played only 36 of 54 defensive snaps.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett did not play the opening series for an unspecified violation of team rules.

“Just a team thing,” Stefanski said, without elaborating, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “That was my decision.”

Starting safety Grant Delpit was benched for one play earlier this season for a team rules violation.

Garrett went out for the pregame coin toss as one of the team’s captains, but he stayed on the sideline when the defense first went on the field. With Jadeveon Clowney out with a concussion, rookie Alex Wright and Chase Winovich started.

Garrett has played most of the season with a sprained shoulder after flipping his Porsche while speeding on Sept. 27.

