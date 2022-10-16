Myles Garrett becomes Browns official all-time sack leader

The Browns have a new all-time sack leader. And they…

Defensive end Myles Garrett strip-sacked quarterback Bailey Zappe late in the first quarter, which safety John Johnson recovered. That gave Garrett 62.5 sacks for his career, besting Clay Matthews’ previous record of 62.0.

It’s worth noting that the sack became an official stat in 1982 and Matthews’ career began in 1978. He unofficially had 75.0 sacks for the Browns in his career, spending 16 seasons with the franchise.

But Garrett has accomplished the feat in just six seasons. He now has 4.0 sacks this year after taking down Zappe. It was Garrett’s first sack since Week Two.

The Browns, however, could not take advantage of their extra possession. The team had fourth-and-1 at the New England 18 and head coach Kevin Stefanski called for a QB sneak. While quarterback Jacoby Brissett is usually automatic on those plays, the Patriots stopped him short for a turnover on downs.

The Patriots’ defense has now stopped its opponent on its last seven fourth-down attempts. Detroit was 0-of-6 on fourth down last week.

